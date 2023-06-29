Assam Career : Pragjyotish College Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Pragjyotish College Assam.

Pragjyotish College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Assistant Professors.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 3

Subject wise vacancies :

Physics : 2

Bengali : 1

Qualification : Educational qualification and the selection procedure will be as per Govt. Office Memorandum No. AHE.239/2021/68 dated 24-01-2022 with NET/SLET/SET as mandatory eligibility conditions. Candidates having Ph.D Degree in accordance with the UGC (Minimum Standards and Procedures for Award of Ph.D Degree Regulation, 2009) shall be exempted from the requirement of minimum eligibility condition of NET/SLET/SET. The candidates must have minimum 55% marks (or an equivalent grade point scale) at the Master’s degree level in the concerned subject. A relaxation of 5% marks may be provided to SC/ST/PWD candidates. A relaxation of 5% marks may be provided to the Ph.D holders, who have obtained their Master’s Degree prior to 19th September, 1991. The candidate has to acquire qualifications as on the last date for submitting applications. Eligibility like M.Phil/Ph.D/Seminar Papers/ Publications can be acquired and submitted on date of interview and not beyond.

Age : The age of the candidate is as per the prevailing rule of Assam Government.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in the format prescribed by the DHE, Assam along with complete Bio-Data and all testimonials from HSLC onwards and accompanied with a non refundable Demand Draft of Rs. 2000/- (Rupees Two Thousand) only drawn in favour of Principal, Pragjyotish College, Guwahati – 9, payable at the SBI, West Guwahati Branch. The applications must reach the Principal, Pragjyotish College, Guwahati-9 within July 13, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here