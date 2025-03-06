Applications are invited for recruitment of 28 vacant positions or career in POWERGRID Assam.

POWERGRID Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Field Supervisor (Safety) on contractual basis. POWERGRID, one of the largest Transmission Utilities in the World and a Maharatna Enterprise of Govt. of India is in power transmission business with the mandate for planning, co-ordination, supervision and control over complete Inter-State Transmission System. The company operates around 1,79,594 circuit kms of transmission lines along with 280Sub-stations (as on 28th February 2025) and wheels about 50% of total power generated in the country through its transmission network. It also owns and operates approximately 1,00,000 kms of Telecom Network, with points of presence in approx. 3000 locations and intra-city network in 500 cities across India. With its strong in-house expertise in various facets of Transmission, Sub-Transmission, Distribution and Telecom sectors POWERGRID also offers consultancy services at National and International level. POWERGRID has been making profit since inception, having Gross turnover of Rs. 46,913 Crores and Profit After Tax of Rs. 15,573 Crores (FY: 2023-24)

Name of post : Field Supervisor (Safety)

No. of posts : 28

Essential Qualification :

Full time Diploma in Engineering in Electrical/ Electrical(Power) / Electrical & Electronics / Power Systems Engineering / Power Engineering (Electrical) / Civil/ Mechanical / Fire Technology and Safety from recognized Technical Board / Institute with minimum 55% marks. Higher Technical Qualification like B.Tech/ B.E./ M.Tech / M.E. etc with or without Diploma is not allowed.

Essential Experience :

Should have minimum of one year post qualification experience in safety implementation at work sites

Pay Scale : Pay band – 23,000-3%-1,05,000/- / Basic Pay Rs,23,000/- + IDA+HRA + Perks@35% of Basic Pay

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://careers.powergrid.in/recruitment-nextgen/h/login.aspx

Closing date of online submission of applications and online payment of application fees is 25.03.2025 (2359 hrs)

Application Fees :

Rs. 300/- . SC / ST gets exemption from payment of application fees

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here