Applications are invited for recruitment of 22 vacant positions or career in POWERGRID Assam.

POWERGRID Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Trainee Engineer (Electronics) to join its 100% owned subsidiary – PowerTel for its various offices across the country. POWERGRID, a Maharatna Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Power, Govt. of India and one of the largest Transmission Utilities in the World, is engaged in power transmission business with the mandate for planning, co-ordination, supervision and control over complete Inter-State Transmission System. It operates around 1,78,975 circuit kms of transmission lines along with 280 Sub-stations (as on 15th November 2024) and wheels about 50% of total power generated in the country through its transmission network. POWERGRID Teleservice Limited – PowerTel is a wholly owned subsidiary of Power Grid

Corporation of India Ltd. – POWERGRID. PowerTel provides telecom services including point to

point links, MPLS-VPN services and internet services to customers across the country, utilizing

overhead optic fiber network (Optical Ground Wire- OPGW) installed on POWERGRID’s extra high

voltage transmission lines with a network coverage of > 100,000 km, connecting >5,000 locations.

PowerTel is a profitable company and has achieved revenue of Rs. 910.60 Cr. during FY 2023-24.

It utilises latest technologies in the field of Telecom including IP-MPLS and Transport

Technologies such as DWDM, OTN etc. PowerTel has centralized control centres, including Network Operating Centres (NoC) & a Security Operating Centre (SoC), at New Delhi and a backup Control Centre at Bengaluru. Moreover, PowerTel has four Regional Control Centres located at Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru & Kolkata along

with offices spread across the country.

Name of post : Trainee Engineer (Electronics)

No. of posts : 22

Qualification :

Full Time B.E./ B.Tech/ B.Sc. (Engg.) in Electronics discipline or equivalent from recognized University/ Institute with minimum 60% marks or Equivalent CGPA

Upper age Limit : 28 years as on 19.12.2024

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://careers.powergrid.in/recruitment-nextgen/h/login.aspx

Last Date of receipt of online application and online payment of application fee is 19.12.2024 (23:59 Hrs)

Application Fees :

Payment of Application fee (Non-refundable Rs. 500/-, wherever applicable).

SC/ST/PwBD/Ex-SM/DESM candidates gets exemption from payment of application fee

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here