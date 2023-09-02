Applications are invited for 425 vacant positions under POWERGRID Assam.

POWERGRID is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 425 vacant posts of Diploma Trainees across India in Electrical (EE), Civil (CE) and Electronics (EC) disciplines under the

regional recruitment scheme for its various regions / Corporate Telecom Department.

Name of post : Diploma Trainee

No. of posts : 425

Essential Qualification : Full-Time Regular Three Years Diploma in relevant discipline of engineering from recognized Technical Board / Institute

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://www.powergrid.in/ up to 23.09.2023 (23:59 hrs.)

Application Fees : Rs. 300/- (non-refundable) (wherever applicable)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here