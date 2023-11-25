Applications are invited for recruitment of 203 vacant technical positions or career in POWERGRID Assam.

POWERGRID Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of 203 vacant positions or career of Junior Technician Trainee (Electrician) for various regions / offices. Power Grid Corporation of India Limited is an Indian central public sector undertaking under the ownership of the Ministry of Power, Government of India. It is engaged mainly in transmission of bulk power across different states of India. It is headquartered in Gurugram.

Name of post : Junior Technician Trainee (Electrician)

No. of posts : 203

Essential Qualification :

ITI (Electrical) pass in Electrician Trade from a recognized technical board/ Institute. Higher technical qualification like Diploma/B.E./B.Tech etc. with or without ITI, is not allowed either at the time of application or at the time of joining.

Upper Age Limit : 27 years as on 12.12.2023

Selection Procedure :

The selection process shall consist of Written Test through Computer Based Test of eligible candidates, Document Verification, Trade Test & Pre-Employment Medical Examination.

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://powergrid.in/ up to 12th December 2023 (2359 hrs)

Application Fees : Rs. 200/- (non-refundable). SC/ST/PwBD/Ex-SM/DEx-SM candidates are exempted from payment of application fee.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here