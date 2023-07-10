Assam Career : PNRD Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Panchayat & Rural Development Department (PNRD) Assam.

Panchayat & Rural Development Department (PNRD) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Legal Consultant under Legal Branch in the Office of the Commissioner on contractual basis.

Name of post : Legal Consultant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : LLB with a minimum 5 years of working experience in any level of court.

Salary : Rs. 50,000.00 per month

Age Limit : Maximum 40 years as on 01/06/2023

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://rural.assam.gov.in/ from 10:00 AM of 10th July 2023 till 6:00 PM of 25th July 2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

