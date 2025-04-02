Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in PNGB Govt Model College Assam in 2025.

Padmanath Gohain Baruah (PNGB) Govt Model College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Research Assistant (One) and Field Investigator (Two) on a purely contractual basis under the project entitled “The Jal Jeevan Mission as a Sustainable Approach to Achieve Safe Drinking Water for All: An Empirical Study of the Tea Garden

Areas in Tinsukia District, Assam” in 2025. Padmanath Gohain Baruah Government Model College is a newly established higher educational institution under the aegis of the Department of Higher Education, Govt. of Assam. The College is affiliated with Dibrugarh University and commenced its functional activities in August 2020. As it is approximately 60 km from the District Headquarters of Tinsukia at Dirak-Kakopather, it is recognizable as one of the premier institutions in the region for higher education. The college offers Higher Secondary and various undergraduate programs in Arts.

Name of post : Research Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : Postgraduate in Social Sciences (Economics/Statistics/Geography/ Population Studies/Sociology) with at least 55% marks with NET/M.Phil/Ph.D. Preference to candidates with prior experience in a related field.

Desirable Qualification : Knowledge of Software such as SPSS/STATA/ NVIVO/ATLAS TI. Proficiency in English.

Job Roles : Report Writing, Data Analysis, Field Visit

Salary : Rs. 37000/- per month

Name of post : Field Investigator

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : Post Graduate in any Social Science Discipline with 55% marks.

Desirable Qualification : Knowledge of MS-Office. Proficiency in Assamese

Job Roles : Field Visit, Conducting Interviews, Group Discussions, Data Collection and Data Entry.

Salary : Rs. 20000/- per month

How to apply :

Candidates with the above mentioned qualifications must send a detailed CV (with contact details) and a Cover Letter to the Email id-[email protected]. Subject line for the Email should be “Application for the Position of Research Assistant/Field Investigator-JJM”.

Last date for application is April 16th, 2025. Only shortlisted Candidates will get information about the details of Interview

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here