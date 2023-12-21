Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in PGM Dharapur Assam.

Paschim Guwahati Mahavidyalaya (PGM), Dharapur, Guwahati, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Principal.

Name of post : Principal

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Master Degree with at least 55% marks (or an equivalent in the point scale where grading system is followed) from a recognized University. A Ph.D. Degree Professor/Associate Professor with a total service experience of at least 15 years of Teaching/ Research in Universities, Colleges or other institutions of higher education A minimum score as stipulated in the Academic Performance Indicator (API) based performance appraisal (PBAS) as set in the UGC regulation in Appendix-I for direct recruitment of Principals in Colleges A minimum of 10 research publications in peer reviewed or UGC listed journals A minimum of 110 research score as per Appendix-II at table-2 as per UGC Regulation 2018 Relaxation of 5% may be provided at Master Degree level for SC/ST/Differently able (Physically and visually differently able) candidates. The eligibility marks of 55% (or an equivalent in the point scale where grading system is followed) and the relaxation of 5% to the category mentioned above are permissible only based on the qualifying marks without including any grace marks

Age: Upper age limit 55 years as on 01.01.2023.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications in DHE Format along with bio-data, all self-attested testimonials and a demand draft of Rs.5000/- (Five thousand) only drawn in favour of Principal, Paschim Guwahati Mahavidyalaya payable at Dharapur.

The applications must reach the Office of Principal, Paschim Guwahati Mahavidyalaya, Dharapur, Guwahati-17, Assam

Last date for receipt of applications is January 4, 2024

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here