Assam Career PBGPL Guwahati Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Purba Bharati Gas Pvt. Ltd. (PBGPL).

Purba Bharati Gas Pvt. Ltd. (PBGPL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Vigilance Officer.

Name of post : Vigilance Officer

No. of posts : 1

Educational Qualification : Full time Degree in Engineering (in any discipline) or 2 years Full time

MBA/PGDM (in any discipline) or CA/CMA/LLB from recognized Institute or university with 60%

marks or CGPA of 6 out of 10 point scale or 3 on 6 point scale

Also Read : Namita Thapar reveals the reason of why she can’t wait to watch Dunki

Experience : 3 years’ experience in Vigilance/Audit related activities for any Govt/PSU organization in an Executive Positions.

Maximum Age Limit : 34 years

Also Read : Glimpses of Nita Ambani’s 60th birthday celebrations

How to apply : Candidates will have to submit the duly filled application form (Format available on Company website as Annexure – I) along with self-attested copies of documents in hard copy to the following address: “HR Department”, Purba Bharati Gas Pvt. Ltd. , 6th Floor, Central Mall, Christian Basti, Guwahati (Assam), Pin:781005

Last Date of Submission of Detailed Application is 23.11.2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here