Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in Panigaon OPD College Assam.

Panigaon Om Prakash Dinodia (OPD) College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Assistant Professors. Established in the year 1984, Panigaon Om Prakash Dinodia College is the premier institute of higher education located at Panigaon covering a large area of Telahi and Kamalabaria Mouza of Lakhimpur District. The College is affiliated to Dibrugarh University and was brought under the Deficit System of Grant in Aid in the year 1996.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 2

Subject wise vacancies :

Education : 1

Philosophy : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

Educational qualification and selection procedure will be as per Govt. O.M. No. AHE. 239/2021/68

dtd. 24.01.2022 (details available in the college website www.opdcollege.edu.in).

Age Limit :

The age of the candidates must not be more than 38 years as on· 01-01-2024 with the relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST, 3 years for OBC/MOBC and 10 years for PwD candidates

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications in DHE’S prescribed format with complete bio-data and all testimonials from HSLC onwards and accompanied with a Demand Draft of Rs. 1500/- only drawn in favour of Principal, Panigaon OPD College payable at SBI, North Lakhimpur Branch.

The applications must reach the Principal, Panigaon OPD College, P.O: Ponigaon, Lakhimpur, Pin : 787052, Assam within 16th January 2024

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here