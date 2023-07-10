Assam Career : Pandu College Guwahati Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Pandu College, Guwahati, Assam.

Pandu College, Guwahati, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Principal.

Name of post : Principal

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

i) Master’s Degree with atleast 55% marks or equivalent grade in a point scale (wherever grading
system is followed) from a recognized university.

ii) Ph.D degree in concerned/ relevant/ discipline(s) in the institution concerned with evidence of published work and guidance.

iii) Professor/Associate Professor with a total service experience of at least fifteen years of Teaching / Research in Universities, Colleges and Institutions of Higher Education

iv) A minimum score as stipulated in the Academic Performance Indicator (API) based performance appraisal (PBAS) as set in the UGC regulation in Appendix I for direct recruitment of Principals in Colleges.

v) A minimum of 10 research publications in reviewed or UGC listed journals.

vi) A minimum of 110 research score as per Appendix II at table-2 as per UGC regulation 2018

vii) Relaxation of 5% may be provided at Master Degree level for SC/ ST/Differently abled (Physically and visually differently abled) candidates.

viii) The eligibility marks 55% (or an equivalent grade in a point scale where grading system is followed and the relaxation of 5% to the category mentioned above are permissible only
based on the qualifying marks without including any grace marks.

Age : Upper age limit is 55 years

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in DHE’s format along with a bio-data, all self-attested testimonials and a demand draft of Rs. 5000/- (non-refundable) drawn in favour of the Principal, Pandu College payable at Canara Bank, Maligaon Branch, Guwahati-11. The application must reach the President, Pandu College Governing Body, Pandu, Guwahati-12 by July 23, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

