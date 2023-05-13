Assam Career : ONGC Silchar Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various medical positions in Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) Silchar.

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) Silchar is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Contract Medical Officer – Field Duty (FMO).

Name of post : Contract Medical Officer – Field Duty (FMO)

No. of posts : 1

Emoluments : Rs. 1,05,000/- (Rupees one lakh five thousand only) per month

Qualification : Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS)

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 16th May 2023 at ONGC, AAFB Exploratory Asset, Srikona, Silchar. Candidates will be allowed from 10:00 am to 12:30 pm only and candidates who arrive late will strictly not be considered under any circumstances.

How to apply : Candidates can appear for the interview with 2 copies of filled in application forms in prescribed format as given in the website https://ongcindia.com/ along with original and self-attested copies of relevant documents

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

