Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in ONGC Assam Asset.

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) Assam Asset is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Junior Consultant or Associate Consultant. ONGC is the largest crude oil and natural gas Company in India, contributing around 71 per cent to Indian domestic production.

Name of post : Junior Consultant / Associate Consultant

No. of posts : 4

Eligibility Criteria :

Retired ONGC persons at E1-E3 (for Junior Consultant) and E4-E6 (for Associate Consultant) level with atleast 10 years of experience in Maintenance section in Work Over/Drilling operations.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications in the attached format altogether to the following emails/address: [email protected], [email protected]

Eligible candidate(s) can also submit the format in person in P&C Cell, Well Services at OT Complex, Assam Asset

Last date of receipt of application: 16.12.2024 at 16:30 hrs

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here