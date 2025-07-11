Assam Career Oil India Limited Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in Oil India Limited Assam in 2025.

Oil India Limited Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of 2(Two) Advisors and 2(Two) Consultants to look after the defence and security

coordination of its onshore and offshore sites on contract basis for a period of 2(two) years,

extendable by another 1(one) year in 2025.

Name of post : Advisor (Offshore Defence & Security Co-ordination)

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria : Retired Indian Navy Officer

Experience :

1. Minimum 25 years of services in Indian Navy.

2. Offshore Oil & Gas and maritime administration is desirable.

3.International Maritime Law, Offshore Security Policy making, HSE resolutions.

4. ISPS Code, SOLAS, UNCLOS & other maritime regulations.

5. Experience of Liaison & Co-ordination with various Central Govt. Agencies / Ministries, like Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard, National Disaster Response Force, Coastal Police & State

Intelligence Units & Port Authorities etc.

6. Understanding of Cyber Security functions & ability to manage security issues will be an added advantage.

Name of post : Advisor (Onshore Defence & Security Co-ordination)

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria : Retired Indian Army Officer

Experience :

1. Minimum 25 years of services in Indian Army.

2. Onshore Oil & Gas E&P Activity will be desirable.

3. Experience of Liaison & Co-ordination with various Central Govt. Agencies / Ministries, like Armed Forces, Paramilitary Forces, National Disaster Response Force, Central/State Police &

Intelligence Units etc.

Name of post : Consultant Field Officer (Offshore Defence & Security Co-ordination)

No. of posts : 2

Eligibility Criteria : Retired Indian Army Officer

Experience :

1. Minimum 10 years of services in Indian Navy

2. Desirable for offshore oil & gas, maritime

3. International Maritime Law, Offshore Security Policy making, HSE resolutions

4. Liaison with Local Government authorities / Ministries, connected Coast Guard, Coastal Police etc

How to apply :

Interested and eligible candidates may send their duly filled in application form (in prescribed

format along with requisite documents) at email id [email protected] on or before 23:59

hours of 09.08.2025.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here