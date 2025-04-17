Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in Oil India Limited Assam in 2025.

Oil India Limited Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Domain Expert (Environment & Statutory Clearance)

Name of post : Domain Expert (Environment & Statutory Clearance)

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

a) Candidates should have a degree in Engineering from a recognized institution.

b) The candidate must also have retired from leading upstream Oil & Gas Industry.

c) The candidates must have minimum 30 years of experience altogether in the upstream Oil & Gas Industry (out of which minimum 10 years must be in Departments handling Environment, Forest, Wildlife Management issues).

d) The incumbent should not be more than 65 years on the last date of receipt of application. An empaneled expert will cease to be in panel on attaining the age limit.

Desired Expertise/Skill Sets:

a) Should possess adequate knowledge of the various mandatory and statutory legislations, laws, rules and regulations, etc. related to Environment, Forest, Wildlife Management in vogue in the country.

b) Should have vast experience and expertise of successfully handling bottlenecks/pain points in executing upstream hydrocarbon projects in the Northeast as well as other parts of the country.

c) Should have sound knowledge and experience in forest land acquisition, obtaining permissions from various agencies viz. Environment/Forest/Wildlife/CRZ/PESO/PNGRB etc. and conducting

Public Hearing etc.

d) Should have thorough knowledge on Safety norms and practices prevalent in the Upstream Hydrocarbon Industry.

e) Should be fluent in speaking, reading, and writing English and also have required computer skill for the purpose, particularly in MS Office

How to apply :

Interested and eligible candidates may send their duly filled-in application form (in prescribed format) along with requisite documents at email id [email protected] on or before 23:59 hours of 16.05.2025.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here