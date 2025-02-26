Applications are invited for recruitment of various medical positions or career in Oil India Limited Assam.

Oil India Limited Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Retainer Doctor on contractual basis.

Name of post : Retainer Doctor

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : MBBS with minimum one year internship and having valid Certificate of Registration from the MCI/SMC as mandated under the Indian Medical Council Act 1956.

Salary : Rs. 85,000/- per month

Age Limit : Minimum age: 23 years & Maximum: 50 years as on the date of registration for Walk in Interview.

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 18th March 2025. Time of Registration is from 7 AM to 9 AM. The venue is in Occupational Health Centre, OIL Hospital, Oil India Limited, Duliajan, Assam

How to apply :

Candidates must bring the following document(s)/certificate(s)/testimonial(s) in originals while reporting for the Walk-in-Interview process:

a) Filled in Personal Bio-Data Form (format given on the last 2 pages of this advertisement).

b) 01 (One) recent 3cm X 3cm coloured photograph.

c) Valid Identity Proof and valid Address Proof from Competent Government Authority.

d) Date of Birth (DOB) proof i.e., Birth Certificate or Class X certificate containing DOB.

e) Admit Card, Marksheet and Pass Certificate of Class 10 issued by the concerned Government Recognised Education Board; Document(s) /Certificate(s)/Testimonial(s) of essential qualification(s).

f) MCI/SMC registration certificate and Internship Certificate.

g) Valid Caste Certificate (SC/ST/OBC), if applicable; Valid Non-Creamy Layer certificate, if applicable; Valid Income and Asset Certificate to be produced by Economically Weaker Sections, if applicable; Valid Disability Certificate, if applicable; Valid Discharge Book/Service and Release Certificate for ExServicemen (Pages containing Personal Particulars and Service Particulars), if applicable. No-Objection Certificate from concerned employer, in original, in case the applicant is working in any organization.

h) A set of self-attested photocopies of all applicable document(s)/certificate(s)/testimonial(s) as mentioned above

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here