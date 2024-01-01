Applications are invited for recruitment of 421 vacant posts or career in Oil India Limited Assam.

Oil India Limited Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of 421 vacant posts or career of Workpersons.

Name of post : Worrkperson

No. of posts : 421

Eligibility Criteria : As per rules and regulations of Oil India Limited

Selection Procedure :

The selection process shall consist of a Computer Based Test (CBT) wherein the qualifying marks will be minimum 40% marks for SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (wherever reservation is applicable) and minimum 50% marks for others

How to apply :

Candidate(s) fulfilling all the above clearly laid down criteria will have to apply online only through the link on the Oil India Limited website in the careers webpage under current openings section i.e.

https://www.oil-india.com/Current_openNew.aspx up to 30/01/2024, 11:59 p.m.

After online registration, the system will generate a unique User ID/User Name (Applicant ID) and

Password.

Candidate(s) must keep the unique User ID/User Name (Applicant ID) and Password for future

reference

Candidate(s) must upload relevant documents/certificates/testimonials along with their recent coloured photograph and signature as specified therein. The details will treated as final.



Application Fees :

For General/OBC candidate(s): Rs. 200/- as online application fee exclusive of GST and payment

gateway/bank charges. The online application fee is non-refundable.

The online application fee must be paid through the payment gateway integrated with the online

application system for the concerned post code.

Payment of online application fee by any other mode is not acceptable and payments made through other modes will NOT be returned or refunded to the candidate(s).

SC/ST/EWS/Persons with Benchmark Disabilities/Ex-Servicemen candidate(s) are exempted from

paying the online application fee

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here