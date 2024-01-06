Applications are invited for recruitment of 102 vacant positions or career in Oil India Limited Assam.

Oil India Limited Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of positions or career of Grade C, Grade B and Grade A for postings in Assam.

Name of posts :

Superintending Medical Officer (Orthopedics)

Superintending Medical Officer (Radiology)

Superintending Engineer (Environment)

Senior Officer (Chemical)

Senior Officer (Electrical)

Senior Officer (Fire & Safety)

Senior Accounts Officer / Senior Internal Auditor

Senior Officer (Mechanical)

Senior Officer (Information Technology)

Senior Officer (Electronics & Communication)

Senior Officer (Petroleum)

Senior Geologist

Senior Officer (HR)

Senior Officer (HSE)

Confidential Secretary

No. of posts :

Superintending Medical Officer (Orthopedics) : 1

Superintending Medical Officer (Radiology) : 1

Superintending Engineer (Environment) : 2

Senior Officer (Chemical) : 2

Senior Officer (Electrical) : 10

Senior Officer (Fire & Safety) : 11

Senior Accounts Officer / Senior Internal Auditor : 11

Senior Officer (Mechanical) : 41

Senior Officer (Information Technology) : 3

Senior Officer (Electronics & Communication) : 6

Senior Officer (Petroleum) : 5

Senior Geologist : 3

Senior Officer (HR) : 3

Senior Officer (HSE) : 2

Confidential Secretary : 1

Eligibility Criteria : As per rules and regulations of Oil India Limited

Selection Procedure : Computer Based Test (CBT), Personal Interview, Proficiency Test/Skill Test

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://oilexecutive.cbtexamportal.in/

Opening of OIL website for online submission of application : 14:00 hours on 05/01/2024

Last date for submission of online application in OIL : 14:00 hours on 29/01/2024

Application Fees :

General/ OBC (NCL) : Rs. 500 + Applicable taxes

SC/ST/PwBD/EWS/Ex-Servicemen : Nil

Application fee once paid will not be refunded under any circumstances.

Candidates are therefore requested to verify their eligibility before the payment of the application fee.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here