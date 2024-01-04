Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in Oil India Limited Assam.

Oil India Limited Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of General Manager (Legal).

Name of post : General Manager (Legal)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Bachelor’s Degree of minimum (03) three years duration in Law (LLB)

Experience :

Candidate must possess minimum 20 years of post-qualification experience

Scale of Pay : Rs. 120000- 280000

Upper Age Limit : 50 years as on 25/01/2024

Job Roles :

The posting of the selected candidate will be in Duliajan, Assam only.

However, the services are also transferable as per requirement of the company to any operational areas, offices.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their duly filled-up/completed application form (scanned copy), in prescribed format to CGM (HR Acquisitions), HR Acquisitions Department, Oil India Limited, Field Head Quarters, Duliajan, Assam – 786602 at email id: oilrec01@oilindia.in on or before 11:59 pm hours of 25/01/2024.

Please enclose copy of following documents along with the application:

Self-Attested Copy of Certificate(s) for Proof of Requisite Educational Qualification. Self-Attested Copy of Certificate(s) for Proof of Relevant Work Experience. Self-Attested Copy of Certificate for Proof of Date of Birth in the Govt. prescribed format. Self-Attested Copy of Certificate for Proof of Caste Category [SC/ST/OBC(NCL]) in the Govt. prescribed format, as applicable. Self-Attested Copy of Certificate for Proof of Disability in the Govt. prescribed format/ Certificate for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PWBD) in the Govt. prescribed format, as applicable. Self-Attested Copy of Certificate for Proof of EWS Certificate/Ex-Servicemen Certificate etc. in the Govt. prescribed format, as applicable.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here