Applications are invited for recruitment of seven vacant positions or career in Oil India Limited Assam.

Oil India Limited Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Retainer Doctor on contractual basis for immediate engagement at Field Headquarters, Duliajan. The contract can be terminated at any time by giving notice of 15 days, by either side. Candidates will be required to join immediately, if selected. Contract tenure will commence from the date of joining and shall end on expiry of the prescribed period and no separate notice shall be required to be given.

Name of post : Retainer Doctor

No. of posts : 7

Qualification :

MBBS with minimum one year internship and having valid Certificate of Registration from the MCI/SMC as mandated under the Indian Medical Council Act 1956.

Salary : Rs. 85000/- per month

Age Limit :

Minimum age: 23 years, Maximum: 50 years as on the date of registration for Walk in Interview.

Selection Procedure :

A walk-in-interview will be held on 19th January 2024 in OIL Hospital, Oil India Limited, Duliajan, Assam.

Time of Registration is from 07:00 A.M. to 09:00 A.M.

No Travelling Allowance/ Daily Allowance will be paid to the candidates for appearing in the Walkin-Interview.

Candidates have to make their own arrangements to appear for the Walk-in-Interview viz. travel,

accommodation etc.

Further, no reimbursement shall be provided for joining.

Mobile Phones, calculators, any other electronic devices or objectionable items are strictly banned

in the entire premises of the venue.

Please note that, if any candidate is found carrying or using such items within the entire premises of the venue, the candidate will be debarred from appearing in the Walk-in-Interview and candidature of such a candidate will be disqualified/rejected.

How to apply :

Candidates may appear for the interview with filled in Personal Bio-data, original and self-attested copies of all relevant documents

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here