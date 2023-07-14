Assam Career : Oil India Limited Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Oil India Limited Assam.

Oil India Limited Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Consultant (Land) at Pipeline Headquarters (PHQ) OIL, Guwahati on consolidated honorarium

for a period of 06 (six) months, extendable by 03 (three) tenures of 06 (six) months each up to a

maximum period of 02 (two) years depending upon requirement of the Company.

Name of post : Consultant (Land)

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

a) Must possess Bachelor’s Degree in Law (LLB) of minimum 03 years’ duration.

b) Must have retired at least from the post of Chief Manager (Grade E) or equivalent post from OIL or any other PSU under MoP&NG.

Also Read : 5 places to visit in India if you hate rains

c) Must have minimum 30 years of experience in handling land/ estate matters.

d) Must have knowledge on The Land Acquisition Act (1894/2013), The Forest (Conservation) Act 1980, The Assam Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorized Occupants) Act-1971, The Assam

Land and Revenue Regulations-1886, The Registration Act-1908, The Transfer of Property Act1882.

e) Must have knowledge in policy, applicable laws and regulatory scenario of the Indian Oil & Gas

Sector and understanding of oil and natural gas value chain and land matters, along with strong

analytical and presentation skills is desirable.

f) The age of the applicant should not be more than 65 years as on the last date of receipt of

application i.e. 11/08/2023.

Salary : Consolidated Honorarium of Rs. 60,000/- per month

Also Read : 5 ways to build trust in a relationship

Selection Procedure: Selection will be based on personal interaction by a Selection Committee.

How to apply : Candidates may send their duly filled in application form (in prescribed format

along with requisite documents) at email id recruitment.phq@oilindia.in on or before 23:59 hours of 11th August 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here