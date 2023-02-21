Assam Career Oil India Limited Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for 40 vacant positions in Oil India Limited (OIL) Assam.

Oil India Limited (OIL) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Contractual Boiler Operator purely on contractual basis

Name of post : Contractual Boiler Operator – Class I

No. of posts : 20

Qualification :

(i) Trade Certificate in the relevant course of 02 (two) years duration from a Government Recognized

Institute. Must have passed Class 10 from a Government Recognized Board.

(ii) Must possess valid and current Class I Boiler Attendant Certificate issued by a Competent Government Authority.

(iii) Minimum 02 (two) years post qualification relevant work experience.

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 4th March 2023 in Employee Welfare Office, Nehru Maidan, Oil India Limited, Duliajan, Assam. Time of Registration for the interview is from 07:00 A.M. to 09:00 A.M

Name of post : Contractual Boiler Operator – Class II

No. of posts : 20

Qualification :

(i) Trade Certificate in the relevant course of 02 (two) years duration from a Government Recognized

Institute. Must have passed Class 10 from a Government Recognized Board.

(ii) Must possess valid and current Class II Boiler Attendant Certificate issued by a Competent Government Authority.

(iii) Minimum 02 (two) years post qualification relevant work experience.

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 6th March 2023 in Employee Welfare Office, Nehru Maidan, Oil India Limited, Duliajan, Assam. Time of Registration for the interview is from 07:00 A.M. to 09:00 A.M

How to apply : Candidates can appear for the interview with the bio-data in prescribed format (as given in the website https://www.oil-india.com/), original and self-attested photocopy of documents/certificates/testimonials.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here