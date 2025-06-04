Assam Career Oil India Limited Duliajan Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various medical positions or career in Oil India Limited Duliajan Assam in 2025.

Oil India Limited Duliajan Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Superintending Medical Officer (Orthopaedics) in 2025. OIL is a company possessing rich expertise in the entire upstream E&P value chain including Seismic API, Drilling, Wireline Logging, Field Development, Production, Reservoir Management, IOR/EOR & also Pipeline Laying. OIL’s current E&P infrastructural support resources include 2D/3D Seismic crews, 10 Logging Units, 28 Workover Rigs and also 19 Drilling Rigs. Oil India Limited boasts a legacy spanning over six decades in the oil and gas sector. The company aims in steadfast commitment to integrity, sustainability, and knowledge-driven operations. OIL’s track record of pioneering achievements underscores its commitment to technological advancement, operational excellence, and sustainable development in the energy sector

Name of post : Superintending Medical Officer (Orthopaedics)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

MS(Orthopaedics)/ DNB (Orthopaedics) from a reputed Medical College /University that has recognition from National Medical Commission.

All qualification should altogether be from a University/ Institute should have recognition from National Medical Commission (NMC)/ Government of India.

The courses should also have approval from UGC/appropriate statutory authority for employment to the post and services of the Central Government.

In case, candidates get the educational qualification from overseas university/institute, they should submit documentary evidence that the university/institute and the course has recognition from Government of India at the time of submission of application.

How to apply :

Applicants may send their duly filled in application form (scanned copy), in prescribed format to CGM (HR Acquisitions), HR Acquisitions Department, Oil India Limited, Field Head Quarters, Duliajan, Assam–786602, at E-mail ID: [email protected], on or before 23:59 hours of 01/07/2025. Email applications got after the stipulated timeframe is inconsiderable.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here