Applications are invited for various technical positions in Oil India Limited, Duliajan, Assam.

Oil India Limited, Duliajan, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Contractual LPG Operator purely on contractual basis for immediate engagement in LPG Department, Field Headquarters, Duliajan.

Name of post : Contractual LPG Operator

No. of posts : 4

Eligibility Criteria :

i) Passed Class 10 from Government Recognized Education Board.

ii) Passed 03 (Three) years Diploma in Mechanical/Chemical/Instrumentation Engineering discipline from Government Recognized Polytechnic.

iii) Must have minimum 02 (Two) years post qualification relevant work experience in operation & maintenance of pump /compressor/heat exchangers /pressure vessels/storage vessels/chain conveyer /gearbox/different kinds of valves viz. PSV/SRV of Oil & Gas Industry/Gas Processing Plant/Refinery/ Petrochemical / Fertilizer Industry etc.

Emoluments :

Fixed emolument: Rs. 19,500.00 (Rupees Nineteen Thousand and Five Hundred) only per month based on attendance including paid Leavy, holiday, if any

Variable emolument: Rs. 750.00 (Rupees Seven Hundred and fifty) only per day for each working day

Age : Minimum: 18 years, Maximum age limit: Gen: 40 years, SC/ST: 45 Years, OBC-NCL: 43 Years

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 7th August 2023 in Duliajan Club Auditorium, Duliajan. Time of Registration for the interview is from 7.00 am to 9.00 am

How to apply : Candidates may appear for the interview with Personal Bio?Data (given on the last two pages of this advertisement) along with one recent 3cm X 3cm coloured photograph, original and self?attested photocopy of documents.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here