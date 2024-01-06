Applications are invited for recruitment of various medical positions or career in OIL Hospital Duliajan Assam.

Oil India Limited (OIL) Hospital Duliajan Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Gynaecologist on contractual basis.

Name of post : Gynaecologist

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

MD/MS (Obstetrics & Gynecology) or DGO from a reputed Medical College / University recognized by Medical Council of India.

Salary : Rs. 120000/- per month

Age Limit :

Minimum age: 25 years & Maximum: 50 years as on the date of registration for Walk in Interview

Selection Procedure :

A walk-in-interview will be held on 24th January 2024 in OIL Hospital, Oil India Limited, Duliajan, Assam

Time of Registration is from 7:00 A.M. to 09:00 A.M

How to apply :

Candidates must bring the following document(s)/certificate(s)/testimonial(s) in originals while

reporting for the Walk-in-Interview process:

a) Filled in Personal Bio-Data Form (format given on the last 2 pages of this advertisement).

b) 01 (One) recent 3cm X 3cm coloured photograph.

c) Valid Identity Proof and valid Address Proof from Competent Government Authority.

d) Date of Birth (DOB) proof i.e., Birth Certificate or Class X certificate containing DOB.

e) Admit Card, Marksheet and Pass Certificate of Class 10 issued by the concerned Government

Recognized Education Board; Document(s)/Certificate(s)/Testimonial(s) of essential qualification(s) and Experience Certificate(s).

f) Valid Caste Certificate (SC/ST/OBC), if applicable; Valid Non-Creamy Layer certificate, if applicable; Valid Income and Asset Certificate to be produced by Economically Weaker Sections, if applicable; Valid Disability Certificate, if applicable; Valid Discharge Book/Service and Release Certificate for Ex-Servicemen (Pages containing Personal Particulars and Service Particulars), if applicable. No-Objection Certificate from concerned employer, in original, in case the applicant is working in any organization.

g) A set of self-attested photocopies of all applicable document(s)/certificate(s)/testimonial(s) as mentioned above.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here