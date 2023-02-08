Assam Career Office of the District & Sessions Judge Kamrup Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Office of the District & Sessions Judge Kamrup Assam.

The Office of the District & Sessions Judge Kamrup Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Peon.

Name of post : Peon

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : The candidates must possess the minimum educational qualification of Class

VIII standard (passed)

Pay Scale : Rs.12,000 to Rs. 52,000 with G.P. Rs.3900/- (PB-1).

Age Limit : Candidates must not be less than 18 years and more than 40 years of age as on 01-01-2023. In appropriate cases, relaxation of age will be admissible as per the existing rules of government of Assam.

Also Read : Assam Career : Apply for Assistant Professor vacancy in Rangapara College

Selection Procedure : Eligible Candidates for interview have to report at the venue i.e. Premise of

District & Sessions Judge Court Kamrup, Amingaon on 25/02/2023 between 09:00 AM – 11:00 AM on the day of Interview

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in Standard Form as published in Part -IX of the Assam Gazette along with self-attested copies of testimonials on or before 5:00 P.M. of 20th February 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read : Order food while travelling on trains by WhatsApp directly on this number