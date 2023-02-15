Assam Career Office of Districts & Sessions Judge Lakhimpur Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited from eligible candidates for the post of Peon in Office of Districts & Sessions Judge, Lakhimpur, North Lakhimpur

The Office of Districts & Sessions Judge, Lakhimpur, North Lakhimpur is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Peon

Name of post : Peon

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Class VIII passed and those who have passed HSSLC or equivalent examination or above shall be ineligible to apply

Scale of pay : Rs. 12,000/- – 52,000/- + Grade Pay Rs. 3,900/-

Age Limit : Candidates must not be less than 18 years or more than 40 years of age on 01.01.2023. The upper age is relaxable as per Govt norms

Selection Procedure : The candidates for the above mentioned post will be selected on the basis of

Interview /Viva-voce

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with copies of self-attested testimonials regarding Educational qualification, Age, Experience certificate & Character

certificate and any other relevant documents to The District & Sessions Judge, Lakhimpur, North Lakhimpur

The last date for receipt of applications is February 22, 2023 ( up to 4:30 PM)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

