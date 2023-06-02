Assam Career : Office of District & Sessions Judge Karbi Anglong Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Office of District & Sessions Judge Karbi Anglong, Assam.

The Office of District & Sessions Judge Karbi Anglong, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Court Peon.

Name of post : Court Peon

No. of posts : 1

Scale of Pay : PB-1 Rs. 12000/- to 52000/- + GP Rs. 3900/- per month + other allowances as admissible as per ROP Rules, 2017.

Qualification : Minimum qualification is Class VIII standard and those who have passed HSSLC or above shall be ineligible to apply for the said post

Age Limit : The candidate must not be less than 18 years and more than 40 years of age as on 01.01.2023

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in Standard Form of Application (published in the Gazette Part-IX of Govt. of Assam) along with self-attested copies of testimonials and three recent passport size photographs to the District & Sessions Judge, Karbi Anglong, Diphu, PIN-782460.

The last date of receipt of applications is 30th June 2023 till 5 PM

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here