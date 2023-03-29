Assam Career : Office of District & Sessions Judge Kamrup Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Office of District & Sessions Judge Kamrup.

The Office of District & Sessions Judge Kamrup is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Driver on contingency basis.

Name of post : Driver

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : The candidate must possess the minimum educational qualification of Class VIII standard (passed)

Salary : Rs. 15,000/- per month

Age Limit : Candidates must not be less than 18 years and more than 40 years of age as on 01-01-2023. In appropriate cases, relaxation of age will be admissible as per the existing rules of government of Assam

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in Standard Form along with self slgned copies of relevant testimonial/certificate regarding educational qualification, age, caste, employment exchange registration card, valid driving license, experience certificate, if any and 2 (two) recent passport sized photographs.

The applications must be submitted at the Drop Box in the Office of District & Sessions Judge Kamrup, Amingaon till 5 PM of April 10, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

