Assam Career : Office of Deputy Commissioner Majuli Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Office of Deputy Commissioner Majuli.

The Office of Deputy Commissioner Majuli is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Lot Mandal.

Name of post : Lot Mandal

No. of posts : 3

Educational Qualification :

(a) The Candidate must have passed HSLC examination or equivalent examination from any

central or state recognized Boards.

(b) The candidate must possess a valid 6 (six) months RCCC training passed certificate from

Assam Survey & Settlement Training Centre, Dakhingaon, Guwahati.

(c) The candidate must possess a minimum 6 (six) months diploma/certificate in computer

proficiency from a Govt. recognized institute.

(d) The candidate must have knowledge of English and Assamese typing.

Pay Scale : Rs. 14,000/- to Rs. 60,500/- PM and Grade Pay Rs. 6,200/- PM with other allowances as admissible under the rules

Age Limit : Candidate must not be less than 18 years of age and more than 40 years of age as on 1st

January, 2023. The upper age limit is relaxable by 3 years in case of candidates of OBC/MOBC, 5 years in case of candidates of SC & ST and 10 years for PWD candidates as per Govt. Ofñce

Memorandum No.ABP.6/2016/51 dated 02/09/2020.

How to apply : Candidates may submit application online by visiting the website

https://niyukti.assam.gov.in/lmmajuli2023

Online Form may be filled up to 22/03/2023 (up to 5 PM)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

