Assam Career NTPC Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various positions or career in NTPC Assam in 2025.

NTPC Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Executive (Rajbhasha) in 2025.

Name of post : Executive (Rajbhasha)

No. of posts : 15

Qualification :

Master’s degree from a recognised University in Hindi, with English as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level

OR

Master’s degree from a recognised University in English, with Hindi as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level

OR

Master’s degree from a recognised University in any subject other than Hindi or English, with Hindi medium, and English as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level

OR

Master’s degree from a recognised University in any subject other than Hindi or English, with English medium, and Hindi as a compulsory or elective subject or as a medium of an examination at the degree level

OR

Master’s degree from a recognised University in any subject other than Hindi or English, with Hindi and English as compulsory or elective Subjects or either of the two as a medium of examination and the other as a compulsory or elective subject at the degree level.

Experience:

One year experience of using/applying terminology in Hindi or translation work from English to Hindi or vice-versa under Central Government or State Government or Union Territories or autonomous bodies or statutory organisations or Public Sector Undertakings or Universities or recognised research and education institutions.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://careers.ntpc.co.in/

Last date for applying online is 7th May 2025

Application Fees :

Candidates belonging to General / EWS / OBC category must pay a non-refundable application fees of Rs. 300/-. The SC / ST / PwBD / XSM / Female category need not pay the application fees.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here