Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in NTPC Assam.

NTPC Limited Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Assistant Manager (Finance). NTPC Limited is India’s largest power conglomerate with an installed capacity of 73,874 MW. Commensurate with our country’s growth challenges, NTPC has embarked upon an ambitious plan to attain a total installed capacity of 130 GW by 2032

Name of post : Assistant Manager (Finance)

No. of posts : 25

Qualification:

CA/CMA (previously ICWA) qualified from institute recognized by appropriate statutory authority in India, are eligible to apply.

Experience :

Minimum 7 years’ post qualification experience (excluding training/trainee period, if any) in executive cadre in the area of Accounts/ Finance/ Internal Audit preferably in a large organization of repute.

Age Limit: Maximum 37 years as on last date of online application.

Emoluments :

Selected candidates will be placed in the pay scale of 260,000 – 1,80,000 at the basic pay of 260,000/- (E3 Grade).

Additionally, DA, Other perquisites and allowances, HRA/Company Accommodation, Medical Facilities, PRP, Group Insurance, Terminal benefits etc as per Company’s Rules in force from time to time

How to apply :

Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website careers.ntpc.co.in on or before 18th January 2024

Application Fees :

Candidate belonging to General/EWS/OBC category is required to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs. 300/-.

The SC/ST/PwBD/XSM category & female candidates need not pay the application fee

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here