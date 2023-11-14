Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in NTPC Assam.

NTPC Limited Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Geologist.

Name of post : Geologist

No. of posts : 2

Also Read : B-town’s glam Diwali celebrations with family

Qualification : Post Graduate Degree in Geology / Geophysics / Geoscience from a recognized University / Institution

Experience : Minimum 02 years of experience in the area of geological mapping, field data interpretations, geophysical data acquisition, processing and interpretation using 2D Seismic Survey, Gravity, Magnetic, Geophysical logging and shallow seismic studies (MASW and Refraction) etc.

Salary : Rs. 100000/- per month

Also Read : Hardik Pandya celebrates Diwali with family after taking a break from World Cup

Upper Age Limit : 35 years

How to apply : Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website careers.ntpc.co.in up to 23rd November 2023

Application Fees : Candidate belonging to General/EWS/OBC category are required to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs. 300/-. The SC/ST/PwBD/XSM category & female candidates need not pay the application fee.

Payment in offiine mode: State Bank of India has been authorized to collect the application fee, in a specially opened account (A/C No. 30987919993) at CAG branch, New Delhi (Code: 09996), on behalf of NTPC.

Candidate has to approach the nearby SBI branch with a printout of the “pay-in-slip” which is available on the application portal.

The pay-in-slip printed from the portal should only be used for depositing the fee for proper crediting of amount in the allocated account.

On receipt of the money, the bank will issue a unique Journal Number and a Branch Code of the bank collecting the money.

This journal number and the branch code are to be filled up by the candidate during online application.

Payment in online mode: Candidates also have the option to pay the fees online (through Net banking / Debit Card / Credit Card).

The online payment option will be available in the online application form.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here





