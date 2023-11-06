Applications are invited for recruitment of various positions or career in NTPC Limited Assam.

NTPC Limited Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Executive.

Name of post : Executive (SIIS-Operations)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : BE / BTech with atleast 60% marks from a recognized University / Institution

Experience : Minimum 2 years of post qualification experience in control room of a power station or central control room of a power company of minimum 10000 MW installed capacity

Name of post : Executive (SIIS-Tech)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : BE / BTech / BSc / MTech in Computer Science / IT / Electronics or MCA with atleast 60% marks from a recognized University / Institution

Experience : Minimum 2 years of post qualification experience in area of SQL Server, SAP, OSISoft PI, C#, Python and Web Report development. Candidates having experience in power generation / industry will be preferred

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://careers.ntpc.co.in/ up to 16th November 2023

Application Fees : Candidates belonging to General / EWS / OBc categories are required to pay a non-refundable application fees of Rs. 300/-. The SC / ST / PwBD / XSM categories and female candidates need not pay the application fees

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here