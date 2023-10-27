Assam Career NTPC Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for 50 vacant administrative positions in NTPC Limited.

NTPC Limited is inviting applications from experienced professionals in the area of Combined Cycle Power Plant—O&M on fixed term basis.

Name of post : Executive (Combined Cycle Power Plant—O&M)

No. of posts : 50

Qualification : Degree in Electrical/Mechanical/Electronics/ Instrumentation Engineering from a recognized University/ Institution.

Experience : Minimum 02 years of post-qualification experience in Combined Cycle Power Project/ Plant with installed capacity of 100 MW or more in Design, Construction or Operation & Maintenance.

Remunerations : Monthly Consolidated amount of Rs. 90,000/-. Additionally, Company accommodation/HRA, Night shift entertainment allowance, Medical facility for self, spouse and two children.

Age Limit : 35 years (relaxation in age for OBC/SC/ST/PwBD/XSM as per Govt. guidelines)

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website careers.ntpc.co.in by 10th November 2023

Application Fees : Candidate belonging to General/EWS/OBC category are required to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs. 300/-. The SC/ST/PwBD/XSM category & female candidates need not pay the application fee.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here


