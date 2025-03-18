Applications are invited for recruitment of various managerial positions or career in NSFDC Assam.

The National Scheduled Castes Finance & Development Corporation (NSFDC) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Managers and Executives.

Name of post : Assistant General Manager (Corporate Services)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification:

Degree in Arts/Science/Commerce from a recognized University with a minimum 50% marks in

aggregate along with membership of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India. Minimum 8 years’ of post-qualification experience in the relevant field

Name of post : Assistant Manager (Finance & Accounts)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification:

B.Com or M.Com from a recognized University with a minimum 50% marks in aggregate. CA/ICWA Minimum 1 year of post-qualification experience in the relevant field

Name of post : Junior Executive (Official Language – Hindi Translator cum Typist)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification:

PG Degree in Hindi with English as one of the subjects at the Degree level from a recognized University or PG Degree in any subject with Hindi as a main subject and English as an elective subject at the degree level from a recognized university. Minimum 1 year of post-qualification experience

Name of post : Junior Executive (Finance)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification:

Degree in Commerce from a recognized University. Minimum 3 years’ of post-qualification experience in the finance field.

How to apply :

Candidates can apply online up to 13.04.2025 on the link available at NSFDC website i.e. https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/nscfdcfeb25/ and no other mode of application will be accepted

Application Fees :

The candidates belonging to Unreserved Category (UR) must pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs.600/- (exclusive of GST) for the post of Assistant General Manager (Corporate Services) & Rs.200/- (exclusive of GST) for the post of Junior Executive (OL) & Finance. However, candidates belonging to SC/PwBD gets exemption from payment of application fee. Exemption of fee is also applicable for internal candidate(s) irrespective of their category). The application fee can be paid by using Debit Cards (RuPay/ Visa/MasterCard/Maestro),Credit Cards, Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards/Mobile Wallets

