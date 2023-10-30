Assam Career NSFDC Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in National Scheduled Castes Finance & Development Corporation (NSFDC).

National Scheduled Castes Finance & Development Corporation (NSFDC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Deputy Manager, Assistant Manager and Senior Assistant.

Name of post : Deputy Manager (Projects & Coordination)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification:

i) PG Degree in Arts/Science/ Commerce/ Agricultural Science/ BE/ Statistics/ Management/ Economics & Accountancy/Banking & Finance from a recognized University with a minimum 50% marks in aggregate

ii) Minimum 3 years’ experience in the Executive Level (Level E-0: Rs. 30000-120000).

Desirable (Additional): MBA/LLB

Pay Scale : Rs. 40000- 140000

Age Limit : 32 Years (plus 5 years for ST) as on 19.11.2023

Name of post : Deputy Manager (Finance & Accounts)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification:

i) PG Degree in Commerce/Economics/Statistics from a recognized University with a minimum 50% marks in aggregate.

ii) Minimum 3 years’ experience in the Executive Level (Level E-0: Rs. 30000-120000).

Desirable (Additional): CA/ICWA/MBA(Finance)

Pay Scale : Rs. 40000- 140000

Age Limit : 32 Years (plus 5 years for SC) as on 19.11.2023

Name of post : Assistant Manager (Finance & Accounts)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification:

i) PG Degree in Commerce/ Economics/Statistics from a recognized University with a minimum 50% marks in aggregate.

ii) Minimum 1 years’ experience in the relevant field in the Supervisory Level (Level S-1: Rs. 27000-

95000).

Desirable (Additional): CA/ICWA/MBA(Finance)

Pay Scale : Rs. 30000- 120000

Age Limit : 30 Years (plus 5 years for SC) as on 19.11.2023

Name of post : Senior Assistant

No. of posts : 3

Essential Qualification:

i) Degree in Commerce/ Economics/ Statistics/Arts/ Science from a recognized University.

ii) Minimum 1 years’ experience in the relevant field.

Desirable: Knowledge of Computer Application/MS office package.

Pay Scale : Rs.25000- 90000

Age Limit : 27 Years (plus 3 years for OBC) as on 19.11.2023

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/nsfdcsep23/ up to 19th November 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here