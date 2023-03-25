Assam Career : NRL Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various technical positions in Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL).
Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Boiler Operator Trainee
Name of post : Boiler Operator Trainee
No. of posts : 2
Qualification : Minimum 10th passed with Boiler Attendance Competency Certificate from Competent Authority, Govt. of Assam
Also Read : 4 glamorous looks of Parineeti Chopra
Salary : During the period of training, a consolidated stipend of Rs. 24,500/- (Rupees twenty four thousand five hundred) only will be paid per month. On successful completion of training, candidate may be considered for appointment with regular scale of pay i.e., in Grade ‘III’ on probation in the scale of pay of Rs. 24,500 – Rs.94,000/-
Maximum Age Limit : 32 years as on 01.01.2023
How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the NRL website www.nrl.co.in (Career Section -> Current openings) up to March 28, 2023 (23:59 hrs)
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here
Also Read : Chaitra Navratri 2023 : 9 powerful baby boy names inspired by Maa Durga or Goddess Durga