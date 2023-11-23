Applications are invited for recruitment to the post or career of Nowgong College Assam.

Nowgong College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Principal.

Name of post : Principal

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

i) A Master’s degree with least 55% marks or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever

grading system is followed, from a recognized University.

ii) A Ph.D. degree in concerned/allied/relevant discipline(s) in the institution’s concerned with evidence of published work.

iii) Associate Professor/Professor with a total service/experience of at least fifteen years of teaching/ research in Universities/Colleges and other institutions of Higher Education.

iv) A minimum score as stipulated in the Academic Performance Indicator (API) Based Performance Appraisal (PBAS) as set in the UGC regulation in appendix -III for direct requirement of Principals in Colleges.

v) A minimum of 10 research publications in peer reviewed or UGC listed journals (Must attach self-attested valid supporting documents)

vi) A minimum of 110 research score as per Appendix-II at Table-2 (UGC guideline dated 18.07.2018).

vii) A relaxation of 5% marks may be provided at the graduate and Master’s level for the Schedule Caste/ Schedule Tribe/Differently Abled (Physically and Visually Different Abled) categories for the purpose of eligibility and for assessing good academic record. The eligibility marks of 55% (or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed) and the relaxation of 5% to the categories mentioned above are permissible based on only the qualifying marks without including any grace mark procedures.

Age Limit :

Age of the applicant should not exceed 55 years as on 01.01.2024.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications in the prescribed Performa issued by the Director of Higher Education, Assam with complete Bio-Data and all supporting testimonials from HSLC onwards and accompanied with a demand draft of Rs.5000/- (Five thousand) only (non-refundable) drawn in favour of Principal, Nowgong College (Autonomous), Nagaon, Assam payable at : Assam Gramin Vikash Bank, Nowgong College Branch, Online A/C No-7257010036449, A/C Holder Name- Faculty Improvement Fund, Nowgong College, IFSC: PUNB0RRBAGB.

The applications are to reach the President, Governing Body, Nowgong College(Autonomous), Nagaon, Assam , Pin-782001 within 8th December 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here