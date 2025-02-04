Applications are invited for recruitment of various editorial positions or career in Northeast Now Guwahati Assam

Northeast Now Guwahati Assam seeks eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Senior Copy Editor. Northeast Now is a multi-app based hyper-regional bilingual news portal. Led by a group of professionals, the digital news platform covers every inch of the eight states of northeast India and also the five neighbouring countries. It is the first of its kind new media initiative in the northeast and is altogether based in Guwahati. As the political dynamics in the northeast is intricate and fluid, Northeast Now is always politically neutral. Northeast Now has two apps – Android and iOS for the English edition and one Android app for the Assamese section. The team plays the pro-active role of further strengthening the bond between the people of the region. It is also the true information bridge between the South Asia and the booming Southeast Asia. It is promoted by Ezen Software and Technology Ltd. Its editorial office is at Chowdhury Tilla, Sarumotoriya, Opp. Assam Secreteriat, Guwahati, Assam, PIN-781006. Its corporate office is at G.N. Choudhury Building, Dr. J.C Das Road, Panbazar, Guwahati-781001, Assam.

Are you a mid-level journalist with a passion for accuracy and a keen eye for detail? Do you have a strong command of the English language and at least three years of experience? If so, we want to hear from you!

Northeast Now, a leading English news website in the Northeast India, is seeking a Senior Copy Editor to join our growing team.

Name of post : Senior Copy Editor

No. of posts : 1

Responsibilities:

Ensure the accuracy, clarity, and consistency of all content published on our website. Edit and proofread articles for grammar, spelling, punctuation, and style. Fact-check articles and ensure they meet journalistic standards. Work closely with journalists to improve the quality of their writing. Stay up-to-date on current events and trends in the Northeast India.

Qualifications:

Minimum of three years of experience as a copy editor or journalist. Excellent command of written and spoken English. Strong attention to detail and a commitment to accuracy. Proficient in using grammar and style checkers. Experience with content management systems (CMS) a plus. Knowledge of current events and trends in the Northeast India is preferred.

How to Apply:

Please send your resume and cover letter to [email protected]