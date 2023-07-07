Assam Career : NLUJAA Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in National Law University and Judicial Academy Assam (NLUJAA).

National Law University and Judicial Academy Assam (NLUJAA) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Chief Warden (Male) and Matron cum Asst. Warden (Female) on contractual basis.

Name of posts :

Chief Warden (Male)

Matron cum Asst. Warden (Female)

No. of posts :

Chief Warden (Male) : 1

Matron cum Asst. Warden (Female) : 1

Qualification & Experience :

(1) At least graduate in any discipline

(2) Experienced in hostel administration in Universities/Educational Institutions with minimum 3-5 years’ experience.

(3) Functional knowledge of English, Hindi, and Assamese Languages with good organisational and interpersonal skills.

Age Limit : Not below 30 Years and not above 55 Years.

Salary : Salary will depend upon experience and qualification on consolidated basis per month.

How to apply : Candidates having requisite qualifications and fulfilling other eligibility conditions are to submit application form along with photocopies of testimonials in support of their qualification, experience as well as No Objection Certificate from the present employer, if applicable to the Registrar (i/c), National Law University and Judicial Academy Assam (NLUJAA), Hajo Road, Amingaon, Guwahati-781031, Assam on or before 14th July, 2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here









