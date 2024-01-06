Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in NLUJA Assam.

National Law University and Judicial Academy (NLUJA) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Guest Faculty Member of Law and also of Field Assistant.

Name of post : Guest Faculty Member of Law (Specializations: Cyber Law, BL, IL, IPR, CR, CN, EL; Pol. Science; Sociology etc.)

Qualification :

A. i) A Master‘s degree with 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever the grading system is followed) in a concerned/relevant/allied subject from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university.

ii) Besides fulfilling the above qualifications, the candidate must also have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC or a similar test accredited by the UGC, like SLET/SET. Candidates who have been awarded a Ph. D. Degree in accordance with the University Grants Commission (Minimum Standards and Procedure for Award of M.Phil./Ph.D. Degree) Regulations, 2018 and their amendments from time to time, may be exempted from NET/SLET/SET

OR

B. The Ph.D. degree has been obtained from a foreign university/institution with a ranking among top 500 in the World University Ranking (at any time) by any one of the following: (i) Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) (ii) the Times Higher Education (THE) or (iii) the Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) of the Shanghai Jiao Tong University (Shanghai).

Pay: INR 1,500/- class for Guest Faculty of Law will be offered

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 11.01.2024 from 10.00 a.m. onwards at 1st Floor, Administrative Block, NLUJA, Assam

Name of post : Field Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Job responsibility: The Field Assistant is to provide support to IPR Chair in undertaking field

work altogether with data collection and also data analysis etc.

Qualification: Candidates holding a graduate degree in any field.

Remuneration : Rs. 10,000/- per month.

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 08.01.2024 from 12.00 noon onwards in Administrative Block, NLUJA, Assam

How to apply :

Candidates may appear for the interview with application forms and also with original and self-attested copies of all relevant documents

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2