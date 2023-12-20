Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in NLUJA Assam.

National Law University and Judicial Academy (NLUJA) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Placement Coordinator on contractual basis for a period of six months.

Name of post : Placement Coordinator

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Law Graduate / MBA, relevant experience preferably in educational institutes of repute

Remuneration: Rs. 22,700/-(Consolidated) per month

Job Roles :

a) Liaisons with industry.

b) Arranges campus interviews.

c) Proposes annual T & P budget.

d) Assists students develop and implement successful job search strategies.

e) Prepares an audio-video presentation or a colourful hand-out on the college to be presented to potential employers.

f) Compiles and maintains the database of student’s profiles for all the departments.

g) Undertakes a rigorous placement campaign.

h) Assists employers achieve their hiring goals.

i) Empowers students with life-long career decision-making skills.

j) Provides resources and activities to facilitate the career planning process.

k) Acts as a link between students, alumni and the employment community.

l) Up gradation of the students’ skill sets and commensurate with the expectations of the industry.

m) Generates awareness in the students regarding future career options available to them.

n) Liaisons with different companies in recruiting candidates as per their requirements.

o) Keeps track of all the advertisements related to placements appropriate to the profiles of aspirants

p) Communicates the resume of suitable candidates to the potential employers.

q) Provides right placement to the right candidate so that students excel in their future life.

r) Organizes placement training for the students and make them ready for interview and group discussion.

s) Giving intimation to all concerned departments /sections for on/off-campus drive and encouraging the students to participate in the drive.

t) Guide and counsel the students in securing permanent placement by bringing them in contact with the prospective employers.

u) Provides information on the schedule of recruitment drives well in advance to all concerned departments /sections and students.

v) Places request for resources required well in advance and coordinates with the concerned and ensures availability of the same

w) Details of placed candidates and their appointment orders are to be sent to all concerned departments /sections, immediately after the recruitment drive is completed.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications in Standard application form along with relevant documents to The Registrar, National Law University and Judicial Academy, Assam, Amingaon, Hajo Road, Kamrup, Guwahati-31, Assam

Candidates may also send scanned copies of their applications and relevant documents by email to registrar@nluassam.ac.in

Last date for receipt or submission of applications is on or before 30.12.2023 at 5.00 p.m

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here