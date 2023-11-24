Applications are invited for recruitment of 295 vacant positions or career in NLC India Limited Assam.

NLC India Limited Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Graduate Executive Trainee.

Name of post : Graduate Executive Trainee

No. of posts : 295

Discipline wise vacancies :

Mechanical : 120

Electrical : 109

Civil : 28

Mining : 17

Computer : 21

Qualification : Full Time / Part Time Bachelor degree in relevant branch of engineering. Minimum qualifying percentage of marks in the notified qualification is 60 % for UR/EWS/OBC (NCL) candidates & 50 % for SC/ST candidates.

Candidates should have qualified in GATE 2023 Examination in the relevant GATE code. GATE score of GATE – 2023 will only be valid for this recruitment.

Selection Procedure : Selection will be based on GATE 2023 Score (80 Marks) followed by Personal Interview (20 Marks)

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.nlcindia.in/ up to 17:00 hrs. of 21st December 2023

Application Fees :

UR / EWS / OBC (NCL)candidates : INR 854/-

SC /ST / PwBD/ Ex-servicemen candidates : INR 354/-

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here