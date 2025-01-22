Applications are invited for recruitment of various managerial positions or career in NIT Silchar Assam.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Silchar Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) for the DST/PCPM/NSTMIS, Govt. of India sponsored project entitled “An Impact Assessment of Scheme for Facilitating Start-ups Intellectual Property Protection (SIPP) in Promoting Entrepreneurship and Innovation in India” in the Department of Management Studies. National Institute of Technology, Silchar is one of the 31 National Institutes of Technology of India. It came into being in 1967 as a Regional Engineering College in Assam. In 2002 it got upgradation to the status of National Institute of Technology and got declaration as Institute of National Importance under the National Institutes of Technology Act, 2007. The vision of NIT Silchar is: establishing unique identity by development of high quality human and knowledge resources in diverse areas of technologies to meet local, national, and global economic and social need and human society at large in self -sustained manner.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualifications :

NET Qualified Candidates with minimum Master’s Degree in Business Administration/ Economics/ Intellectual Property Rights or any other equivalent specialisation from a reputed institution.

Job Description : Data collection, Data analysis and Report writing.

Salary : Rs. 31,000/- per month (Excluding Travel Allowance)

Age Limit : Preferably Below 28 Years, Age relaxation may be provided as per GOI norms

How to apply :

Applicants must submit the scanned copy of the filled in application form along with C.V., all the mark sheets and certificates

They should also send one small write-up on how they fit into the project, and all other relevant documents

They should send it to the P.I. through e-mail at [email protected]

The subject line is “Application for the Post of Junior research Fellow under DST/ PCPM/ NSTMIS/ 08/2022-23 (G)”.

Last date for application submission is 9th February 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here