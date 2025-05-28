Assam Career NIT Silchar Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in NIT Silchar Assam in 2025.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Silchar Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Junior Research Fellow for the ANRF sponsored project entitled “Type ABO3 (A = Mg, Ba, Sr, Ca and B = Ti, Zr) based high entropy ceramics for next generation energy storage applications” in the Department of Physics in 2025. The vision of NIT Silchar is establishing unique identity by development of high quality human and knowledge resources in diverse areas of technologies to meet local, national, and global economic and social need and human society at large in self-sustained manner. The mission of NIT Silchar is to train and transform young men and women into responsible thinking engineers, technologists and scientists, to motivate them to attain professional excellence and to inspire them to proactively engage themselves for the betterment of the society. The objective of NIT Silchar is to impart the best technical education at both the Under Graduate and the Post Graduate level, so as to train the students to be able to boldly face a world that is being transformed by scientific and technological advances

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : MSc. in Physics

Desirable Experience :

1. Practical experience in experimental condensed matter physics.

2. Excellent analysis and report writing skill.

3. Proficiency in using graph plotting software and Microsoft Office software.

Age Limit : 28 years (preferably)

Salary : Rs. 37,000/- p.m. for candidates with NET/GATE qualification. HRA @10% if Institute Accommodation is not provided.

How to apply :

Applicants may submit their filled-up applications along with C.V. to the P.I. accompanying photocopies of all documents.

They may also send the soft copy of the duly filled application along with C.V. & all necessary documents to the P.I through email: [email protected]

Last date of receiving/ submission of filled up application form is 13.06.2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here