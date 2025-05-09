Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in NIT Silchar Assam.

National Institute of Technology (NIT), Silchar, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) for a WB-DSTBT funded sponsored project sanctioned to Nephrocare India Pvt. Ltd. entitled “Design and development of low-cost hemodialysis machine with remote monitoring facility.” The vision of NIT Silchar is establishing unique identity by development of high quality human and also knowledge resources in diverse areas of technologies to meet local, national, and global economic and social need and human society at large in self-sustained manner. The mission of NIT Silchar is to train and transform young men and women into responsible thinking engineers, technologists and also scientists, to motivate them to attain professional excellence and to inspire them to proactively engage themselves for the betterment of the society. Government of India took a decision to establish Regional Engineering Colleges (RECs) under the Quality Technical Education Policy to foster national integration and impart quality technical education across the country. REC Silchar officially came into being as the 15th Regional Engineering College in India, representing the flag bearer of Northeast India. REC Silchar also saw transformation into National Institute of Technology, Silchar with the status of a Deemed University, following the AICTE and also UGC recommendations.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

M.E/M. Tech/ or, B.E./B tech (with GATE/ NET qualifying score) or, equivalent qualification holder with first class altogether in aggregate, in electrical science streams like Electrical Engg./Electronics Engg./ Electronics & communication Engg./Computer science and Engg./ Electronics &Instrumentation Engineering/Telecommunication Engg./ Mechatronics Engg./ Robotics Engg., etc.

Fellowship : INR.25,000/- per month consolidated amount for two years and also INR. 30,000/- per

month(SRF) in the 3rd year

How to apply :

Applicants may send the soft copy of the duly filled application form (given below) along with C.V., soft copy of all supporting documents also to the Investigator through the email [email protected], [email protected] with the subject line: “Application for the post of JRF under the WBDSTBT”, on or before 25.05.2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here