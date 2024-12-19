Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in NIT Silchar Assam.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Silchar Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) for the

Aeronautics R&D Board, Ministry of Defence, Govt. of India, sponsored project entitled “Development of a Reinforcement Learning Based Tracking Algorithm for a Mobile Tracker to Strategically track Intelligently guided Mobile Tracker” in the Department of ECE.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

M.E/M. Tech/ or, B.E./B. Tech (with GATE/ NET qualifying score) or, equivalent qualification holder with first class in aggregate, in electrical science streams like Electrical Engg./ Electronics Engg./Electronics & communication engg./ Computer science and engg./ Electronics & Instrumentation Engineering/ Telecommunication engg./ Mechatronics Engg./ Robotics Engg. etc.

Salary : INR. 31,000/-per month (without D.A./ T.A.)

Age Limit : 28 years (as on closing date of application 10.01.2025). SC/ST/OBC/WOMEN/PWD/EWS candidates will get relaxation as per Govt. of India Rules

How to apply :

Candidates may send the soft copy of the duly filled application form (given below) along with C.V. & soft copy of all supporting documents to the PI through the email [email protected] with the subject line: “Application for the post of JRF under the project ARDB/01/1082038/M/I” on or before 10/01/2025.

Applicants are to also requested to send their filled-up applications along with C.V. and other supporting documents by post to the below address: Dr. Chandrajit Choudhury, Assistant Professor, Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering, National Institute of Technology Silchar, Silchar– 788010, Assam, India (Contact-9833726832).

Candidate should write “Application for the post of JRF under the project ARDB/01/1082038/M/I” on the top of the envelope.

Interview date and mode (online/offline) will be notified in due course of time through email.

Employed candidates are to submit no objection certificate from his/her employer at the time of interview

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here