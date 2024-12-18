Applications are invited for recruitment of various research based positions or career in NIT Silchar Assam.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Silchar Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of one (01) Research Assistant and also two (02) Field Investigators for the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR) Vision Viksit Bharat@2047 Study entitled “Leveraging Indigenous Medical Care for Tourism and Livelihood in Assam” in the Department of Management Studies. The vision of NIT Silchar altogether is establishing unique identity by development of high quality human and knowledge resources in diverse areas of technologies to meet local, national, and global economic and social need and human society at large in self-sustained manner. The mission of NIT Silchar is: to train and transform young men and women into responsible thinking engineers, technologists and scientists, to motivate them to attain professional excellence and to inspire them to proactively engage themselves for the betterment of the society.

Name of post : Research Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Ph.D./M.Phil / Postgraduate in Social Science Disciplines with a minimum of 55% in Post graduation

Salary : Rs. 37000/- per month

Job Role : Will carry out the project related literature review, develop questionnaire, data collection from field, data analysis and report writing

Name of post : Field Investigator

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Postgraduate in Social Science Disciplineswith a minimum of 55%

Salary : Rs. 20000/- per month

Job Role : Prospective field investigator has to visit the field for collection of data, and will also be engaged in analysis and report writing, if needed.

How to apply :

Applicants may submit the signed scanned copy of their filled-up applications along with C.V. and also other relevant documents to Dr. Dibya Nandan Mishra, Project Coordinator, Department of Management Studies, NIT Silchar through the email: [email protected] with subject line “Application for the post of Research Assistant/ Field Investigator for ICSSR project.”

Last date for submission of applications altogether is 5th January 2025 up to 5 PM

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here