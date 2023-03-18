Assam Career : NIT Silchar Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various project based positions in National Institute of Technology (NIT) Silchar.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Silchar is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) in the project entitled “Development of spatial map of available water resources with water quality index for the Barak River basin for drinking purposes along with the development of an indigenous household filtration system”

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Essential qualifications : GATE qualified candidates with minimum M.Tech in the field of Water Resources Engineering or Environmental Engineering with B.Tech in Civil Engineering from

reputed Institutes

Also Read : 5 highly stylish formal looks of Namita Thapar, the fashion-conscious Shark of Shark Tank India

Desirable Experience : Research/project experience in the field of water resources engineering or

environmental engineering, knowledge of water quality analysis, field water sample collection, GIS software, adsorption and filter development.

Age limit : Preferably below 30 Years.

Salary : Rs. 31,000/- per month (Excluding HRA/DA/TA)

Also Read : Pakistan actress Ayesha Omar’s secrets for healthy and beautiful skin

How to apply : Applicants are to submit their filled-up applications along with C.V. to the PI

accompanying photocopies of all relevant documents with self-attestation to the address: Dr. Briti Sundar Sil, Associate Professor, Department of Civil Engineering, National Institute of Technology Silchar, Silchar– 788010, Assam, India. Candidate should write “Application for the post of JRF under the project CRG/2022/008657”on the top of the envelope. Applicants are also requested to send the soft copy of the duly filled application along with C.V. & all necessary documents to the PI through email (britisil@gmail.com) with the subject as “Application for the post of JRF under the

projectCRG/2022/008657”on or before 01-04-2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here